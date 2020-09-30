Car reaches speeds of 170 km/h evading Saskatchewan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple police forces in Saskatchewan were involved in tracking down a speeding car trying to evade officers, RCMP said Wednesday.

RCMP said it started Tuesday afternoon near Perdue when officers from the Rosetown detachment attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 14.

The vehicle sped away towards Saskatoon at speeds of up to 143 km/h, and police said officers did not give chase.

The Saskatoon police air unit located the vehicle and RCMP said they provided information to ground units on the location and direction of travel of the vehicle.

Police said speeds at this time reached over 170 km/h.

Members of the Warman detachment became involved and a spike belt was used north of Langham to flatten the vehicle’s tires, police said.

RCMP officers and members of Corman Park Police Services tracked down three suspects who had fled from the car and took them into custody.

Theron Fox, 25, and Tanisha Taniskishayinew, 19, are charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting arrest.

Fox is also charged with flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, while Taniskishayinew is facing an additional charge of failing to comply with a release order.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Charges are pending against a third person, police said.