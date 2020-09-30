Montreal police investigate violent ‘altercation’ that sends pedestrian to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating what is being called a violent altercation that sent a pedestrian to hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

At around 6:15 Wednesday morning, police responded to a report of a vehicle being stolen at the corner of Chemin-Côte-St-Catherine and Trans Island Avenue.

Once on scene, police say a pedestrian was struck by an SUV.

The victim was sent to hospital with minor injuries and is expected to recover, according to SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

The driver was later stopped by police and is currently in custody.

A pedestrian is in hospital after being run-over by a vehicle three consecutive times according to police on scene.

The reason for the altercation is unknown.

Suspect is in police custody.

A section of Chemin de Côte-St-Catherine is closed while an investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/AcqufN2L4n — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) September 30, 2020

One officer on the scene told Global News the driver of the vehicle repeatedly ran over the victim, “at least three times.”

Police investigators were combing the scene and questioning residents in the area Wednesday morning.

According to early reports, officials suspect the men knew each other.

“The reasons for the event is still unknown,” Bergeron said.

Bergeron described the incident as an “altercation” between the men.

The details surrounding the violent act are still unknown.

The section of Chemin-Côte-St-Catherine, between Decarie Boulevard and Mountain Sights, will be closed for the morning, according to police, as the investigation continues.