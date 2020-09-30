Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

5.9-magnitude earthquake near Taiwan sways buildings in Taipei

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 30, 2020 1:26 am
The epicentre, represented by a star, of an earthquake that struck off the northern tip of Taiwan near Taipei on Sept. 30, 2020.
The epicentre, represented by a star, of an earthquake that struck off the northern tip of Taiwan near Taipei on Sept. 30, 2020. US Geological Survey

An earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, swaying buildings in Taipei, the capital.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said the magnitude 5.9 quake struck at a depth of 106 kilometres (66 miles).

Read more: Powerful earthquake in Philippines kills 1, damages coronavirus quarantine centre

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Trending Stories

An Associated Press journalist said the office building where the AP bureau is in Taipei swung slightly for about 10 to 15 seconds.

Click to play video 'Residents survey damage after strong earthquake hits the Philippines' Residents survey damage after strong earthquake hits the Philippines
Residents survey damage after strong earthquake hits the Philippines
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
EarthquakeTaiwanTaipeiTaiwan earthquakeEarthquake Taiwanasia earthquakeearthquake asiaearthquake TaipeiTaipei earthquake
Flyers
More weekly flyers