Man dead after shooting in Brampton’s south end, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Brampton late Tuesday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of McLaughlin Road South and Ray Lawson Boulevard, south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 11 p.m.

A spokesperson said the man was found in life-threatening condition with a gunshot wound.

The victim later died of his injuries.

As of early Wednesday, police didn’t release suspect information.

UPDATE:

– adult male victim has died as a result of his injuries.

– Homicide Bureau has been notified and will be assuming carriage of the investigation.

– Media officer @PRPVillz is on-scene will update time/location for scrum once it is available — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 30, 2020

