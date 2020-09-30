Man dead after shooting in Brampton’s south end, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Brampton late Tuesday.
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of McLaughlin Road South and Ray Lawson Boulevard, south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 11 p.m.
A spokesperson said the man was found in life-threatening condition with a gunshot wound.
The victim later died of his injuries.
As of early Wednesday, police didn’t release suspect information.
