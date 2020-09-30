Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after shooting in Brampton’s south end, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton. John Hanley / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Brampton late Tuesday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of McLaughlin Road South and Ray Lawson Boulevard, south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 11 p.m.

A spokesperson said the man was found in life-threatening condition with a gunshot wound.

The victim later died of his injuries.

Trending Stories

As of early Wednesday, police didn’t release suspect information.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel regional policeBrampton CrimeBrampton newsBrampton shootingBrampton shootingsBrampton gun violenceShooting McLaughlin Ray Lawson
Flyers
More weekly flyers