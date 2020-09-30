RCMP seek public assistance in finding missing Oliver, B.C., woman

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking for help in finding Karee Lynn Kamis, an Oliver, B.C., resident who has been missing for a week and a half.

The 65-year-old woman was last seen on Sept. 18 but was only reported missing on Sept. 22.

Police said Kamis has a medical condition and may appear confused or disoriented.

RCMP said there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and believe she is in either Penticton or Oliver.

However, they haven’t had any success in following up with several leads.

Friends and family said it’s out of character for Kamis to be out of contact for this long.

Kamis is approximately 70 kg and 157 cm tall, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

