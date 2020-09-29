Swarming attack on Okanagan teen under investigation, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An attack on an Okanagan teenager that was caught on video, with the victim getting punched and kicked many times, is now under investigation.

Kelowna RCMP say the teen was injured in the Friday evening incident which involved an alleged group assault.

According to police, the swarming happened around 8:30 p.m., at Waterfront Park.

RCMP say after receiving a call about an injured teen, officers spoke with the 14-year-old victim, who said he was roughhousing at the time in the park when he was attacked by another teenager.

Police say the victim told them he had to protect his head while the other teen punched him repeatedly, and that several other people in the crowd kicked him as well.

“There is a video circulating through social media that shows the violent incident. It is extremely disturbing, and we certainly understand the public outrage,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The RCMP is in the process of identifying the parties involved and determining the full story.

“This investigation is being taken very seriously and we will be working with our community partners to ensure that these youth are dealt with in the proper way.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

