3 suspects arrested after swarming incident in downtown Ottawa: police

Two people in their 20s and a teenager have been charged following a swarming incident in Ottawa’s downtown core earlier this week, police say.

Ottawa police say a man was walking on the sidewalk at the intersection of Rideau and William streets just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say he was approached by three people on the sidewalk who engaged him in a conversation before allegedly striking him in the face and knocking him to the ground.

The victim’s cellphone and personal belongings were taken before the three suspects fled the area, police say.

Frontline officers identified three suspects the following day and arrested them without incident.

Montreal’s Mohamed Hlal, 24, and 22-year-old Bedreddine Haddad and a 16-year-old suspect, both of Ottawa, were arrested and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Hlal was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and drug possession.

Both Hlal and Haddad were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

