Coronavirus: Waterloo restaurant fined for not following Reopening of Ontario Act

A restaurant in Waterloo was fined $750 for not following emergency measures put in place by the province during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Waterloo Public Health.

“A ticket was issued on Friday, Sept. 25 for observations made during the hours of monitoring on Sept. 13,” public health spokesperson Julie Kalbfleisch said during a weekly update.

“This was at a location called Meltwich in Waterloo.”

The restaurant was fined under Section 7.0.2 of the Reopening of Ontario Act.

The section requires restaurants to maintain proper physical-distancing measures and could include things like customers not remaining seated, the number of seats and how the seats are made available.

