Crime

OPP search for missing Caledon, Ont., senior

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Louis Cauz was last seen in Coboconk and was driving a black 2019 Honda Civic with the Ontario licence plate 24LN09.
Louis Cauz was last seen in Coboconk and was driving a black 2019 Honda Civic with the Ontario licence plate 24LN09. Police handout

OPP say they’re searching for a missing 87-year-old Caledon, Ont., man who last seen in Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

Louis Cauz was last seen in Coboconk and was driving a black 2019 Honda Civic with the Ontario licence plate 24LN09, police say.

Read more: Caledon OPP seize $88,000 of stolen property

Cauz is described to be five feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with a medium build and short grey hair and wearing khaki pants, a dark blue long-sleeved shirt and glasses.

Police say officers and family are concerned for Cauz’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'OPP provide update on ‘active’ investigation into missing seniors' OPP provide update on ‘active’ investigation into missing seniors
OPP provide update on ‘active’ investigation into missing seniors
