OPP search for missing Caledon, Ont., senior

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP say they’re searching for a missing 87-year-old Caledon, Ont., man who last seen in Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

Louis Cauz was last seen in Coboconk and was driving a black 2019 Honda Civic with the Ontario licence plate 24LN09, police say.

Cauz is described to be five feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with a medium build and short grey hair and wearing khaki pants, a dark blue long-sleeved shirt and glasses.

Police say officers and family are concerned for Cauz’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

6:43 OPP provide update on ‘active’ investigation into missing seniors OPP provide update on ‘active’ investigation into missing seniors