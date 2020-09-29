Menu

Canada

Canada pledges $400M in global humanitarian aid to help combat coronavirus 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2020 10:16 am
Click to play video 'COVID-19 threatens to increase poverty in East Africa, Yemen' COVID-19 threatens to increase poverty in East Africa, Yemen
WATCH: COVID-19 threatens to increase poverty in East Africa, Yemen.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will commit an additional $400 million in development and humanitarian spending to combat COVID-19.

Trudeau says the new money will go to trusted partners that are fighting COVID-19 around the world.

Read more: Canada giving another $650M in COVID-19 aid to Indigenous communities

Trudeau made the pledge during a videoconference at the United Nations that he co-hosted with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

It was the second time since the spring the three held a meeting of the UN’s High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond.

Trudeau says Canada will invest more in the coming years and he will continue to advocate for debt relief for countries facing economic hardship because of the pandemic.

Trudeau says Canada will push to have the voices of those countries heard in larger forums such as the G7, G20 and the World Bank.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
