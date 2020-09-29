3 seriously injured after assault in Mississauga, suspect ‘located’: police

Peel Regional Police say three people have been seriously injured after an assault in Mississauga Monday night.
Const. Akhil Mooken told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Ponytail Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road East, near the Etobicoke Creek, just before 10:20 p.m. with reports the victims were injured by someone known to them. It wasn’t clear how the victims and the suspect knew each other.
He said police were told the suspect was armed and took off, prompting officers and members of the canine unit to respond.
Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma
“After an extensive search of the area, the officers did in fact locate the suspect and at this time there are no other suspects that are outstanding,” Mooken said.
He said the injuries were deemed to be non-life-threatening.
As of early Tuesday, Mooken said the investigation was still ongoing and that further information about the suspect wasn’t available.
Comments