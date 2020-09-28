Menu

Canada

1st electronic vote in House of Commons history plagued by technical glitches

By Joan Bryden The Canadian Press
WATCH: Canadian MPs argue Trudeau prorogued Parliament to avoid WE Charity scandal, rush COVID-19 bill

Members of Parliament have completed their first-ever remote vote in the House of Commons, a historic occasion marked by numerous technical glitches, lengthy delays and cameo appearances by some of their kids and even a family dog.

The vote was on a Bloc Quebecois sub-amendment to a Conservative amendment to last week’s throne speech, a routine matter that normally would have taken 15 minutes.

Read more: House of Commons tests virtual voting ahead of throne speech

It was roundly defeated by a vote of 293-33 –with help from one Bloc MP who accidentally voted against his own party’s sub-amendment “due to all the confusion” over voting by videoconference.

But it took almost two hours to arrive at that result.

Right off the bat, a system failure by Microsoft delayed the vote for about 40 minutes.

For the eventual vote, only a few dozen MPs were physically present in the Commons while the rest joined in from remote locations in an excruciatingly slow, roll call videoconference vote.

