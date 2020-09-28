Saskatchewan provincial election campaign officially kicks off Tuesday: Scott Moe

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s 2020 election campaign will be as short as possible under law, Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe confirmed Monday.

Moe told reporters he intends to meet with Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty on Tuesday to dissolve the legislative assembly and launch the formal election campaign. Tuesday is the last day the vote could be called.

Election day will be Oct. 26.

“The official writ period will be as short as possible, but the campaign and the impact of this campaign has been discussed for some time,” Moe said.

He made the announcement outside the joint campaign office of Sask Party candidates Lisa Lambert (Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood) and Daryl Cooper (Saskatoon Eastview). The candidates and party leader stood in front of Moe’s campaign SUV.

The central question of the race, according to Moe, is which party is best positioned to recover and grow the economy coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Sask Party’s leader said his candidates are running on a 13-year record, he accused Saskatchewan’s New Democratic Party of “running from it’s record.”

“We have a strong record of growth in this province,” Moe said.

“We have a record of taking the proceeds of that growth and investing those proceeds right back into the communities of this province.”

On the eve of the writ drop, the NDP launched its first in a series of ads hitting screens this week. The video shows leader Ryan Meili at his family farm, medical clinic and current home.

“I believe in Saskatchewan, but Scott Moe’s old ideas aren’t working,” Meili says in the ad.

A news release from the New Democrats positions the NDP as the party of investing in health care and education, while labelling the Sask Party as one that delivers cuts and austerity.

Saskatchewan’s general election will be the third provincial race during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Brunswick has already gone to the polls, while British Columbia votes on Oct. 24 — two days before Saskatchewan.

