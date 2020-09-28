‘It’s devastating’: Community rallies around Airdrie man seriously injured after being hit by grader

Darcy Thompson had just started his new job working at a construction site near the community of Seton in southeast Calgary.

The 47-year-old Airdrie man had been laid off since November 2019. But on Saturday morning, he was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a grader near Seton Boulevard and 52 Street S.E.

“I got to the Foothills Hospital. It was probably two hours before I could actually get to see him with everything I had to go through. It’s devastating,” said Darcy’s wife, Brandy Thompson, outside the hospital on Monday.

Brandy said her husband is in a medically induced coma with a collapsed lung and multiple broken ribs. But considering the size of the grader that hit him, she’s thankful he’s alive.

Brandy said only two visitors have been allowed to see Darcy in ICU so their kids haven’t visited the hospital, which is fine with her because of Darcy’s condition.

“He doesn’t look really good. But he’s alive so that’s good. Olivia is 11. She is having a really hard time. She doesn’t want to talk about it, and I can’t really give her all the information because it’s scary. My son is seven and he’s just in denial,” Brandy said.

Brandy said there are plenty of precautions being taken at the hospital with masks and sanitizing.

“It’s good. Hospitals haven’t really changed. They’ve always been clean. Maybe they’re more vigilant now but lots of screening and you have to put on a new mask every time and hand sanitizer and answer a question list,” she said.

“It actually feels really safe. They are all doing a really good job and I love this hospital.” Tweet This

Brandy said she’s thankful for the support of the Airdrie community. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for the family.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating but has not provided further details.

