Man rescued after falling onto concrete surface at Calgary construction site

A man was rushed to hospital Friday morning after falling at a Calgary construction site. According to EMS, paramedics were called to the site on McPherson Square at about 10:30 a.m. The man fell about four metres onto a concrete surface. The Calgary Fire Department said crews rescued the worker from several stories up using a special kind of stretcher.
He was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition. Officers from Occupational Health and Safety were also on the scene.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS