Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man rescued after falling onto concrete surface at Calgary construction site

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 4:26 pm
A man is rescued after falling at a Calgary construction site. .
A man is rescued after falling at a Calgary construction site. . Global News

A man was rushed to hospital Friday morning after falling at a Calgary construction site. According to EMS, paramedics were called to the site on McPherson Square at about 10:30 a.m. The man fell about four metres onto a concrete surface. The Calgary Fire Department said crews rescued the worker from several stories up using a special kind of stretcher.

A man is rescued after falling at a Calgary construction site.
A man is rescued after falling at a Calgary construction site. Global News

He was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition. Officers from Occupational Health and Safety were also on the scene.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
calgary workplace incidentCalgary construction site accidentCalgary construction site incidentCalgary construction site man rescuedCalgary construction site rescueCalgary workplace accidentMan rescued Calgary construction incidentMan rescued Calgary construction site
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.