Crime

Murder charge laid against 61-year-old man in case of missing Aurora woman: York police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2020 1:30 pm
Helen Sedo was last seen leaving her home on Treegrove Circle, which is near Bathurst Street and St. John's Sideroad, driving a silver 2012 Acura RDX.
Helen Sedo was last seen leaving her home on Treegrove Circle, which is near Bathurst Street and St. John's Sideroad, driving a silver 2012 Acura RDX. Police handout

AURORA, Ont. – Police north of Toronto say they’ve laid a murder charge against a 61-year-old man in connection with a woman who went missing over the summer.

York Regional Police say Helen Sedo, 61, was last seen in July in Aurora, Ont.

They say officers arrested John Sedo last week and believe that Helen Sedo is dead.

Investigators say they’re still looking for the woman’s body.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
