Kayben Farms permanently closing Sunshine Adventure Park in October 2020

A popular outdoor attraction frequented by Calgary families will be closing permanently after Halloween.

The owners of Kayben Farms announced over the weekend that the site’s Sunshine Adventure Park will be shutting down at the end of October due to “rising costs, red tape and other recent circumstances.”

The park, located between Calgary and Okotoks, opened in 2009 and operated from May – October, hosting school field trips, group events, seasonal festivals, day camps, birthday parties and visits from the general public.

Owners Claude and Judy Kolk said the agri-tourism operation came from a desire to create a space for families and children to explore nature and meet farm animals.

They say as many as 40,000 guests have visited the venue over the past decade.

After Halloween, the company will focus exclusively on its landscaping division.

“We are hoping for a lovely fall so that we can share our farm at least one more time with our guests, and we intend to provide delightful experiences for them right up until our last day,” Judy Kolk said in a news release.

“We are so grateful for the years we have been able to spend with our guests; for their support, encouragement, suggestions, and the pictures of their little ones.” Tweet This

Kolk said the decision to close down the adventure park permanently is one they “did not make lightly.”

“We feel both grateful for the experience, and sad to let it go, and we know many people will be disappointed. However, it’s the right step for our business and we will move forward without regrets.”

Kayben Farms’ Sunshine Adventure Park will be open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. until Saturday, Oct. 31.