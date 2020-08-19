Menu

Canada

Popular Calgary obstacle course centre InjaNation set to close due to COVID-19

By Allison Bench Global News
Calgary business owners continue to navigate COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Stephen Deere, the owner of Modern Burger, joins Global News Calgary with an update on his recently opened restaurant. The Calgary business owner shares what he’s done to stay successful during the pandemic.

A popular Calgary-based obstacle course and activity centre has announced it will be closing due to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

InjaNation made the announcement of its permanent closure Wednesday in a statement on its website.

Read more: Alberta small business owners shut down amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

“The pandemic understandably made the public reluctant to venture out to participate in many activities and venues that they used to,” the statement read. “As we see no end in sight to this pandemic, we have made the decision to permanently close our doors on August 30.

“We want to thank you for supporting InjaNation for the last four years. We grew from an idea into a well-established brand where thousands of children, young adults and families have come to have fun, exercise, develop skills and confidence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Consumers left with worthless passes and gift cards following COVID-19 business closures

The centre opened in 2016 and employed just under 90 people.

It had temporarily closed amid heavy COVID-19 restrictions in March, but then reopened in June for summer camps that used the cohort method to keep groups small.

The centre said it would be refunding birthday party deposits, but gift certificates must be used before its closure on Aug. 30.

“We would like to encourage all Calgarians to support locally owned businesses as much as possible during these difficult times,” InjaNation said.

This is the second large Calgary entertainment centre that has closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Shakers Fun Centre also closed permanently after its initial shutdown in March.

Concerns grow over lack of physical distancing at Calgary beaches
Concerns grow over lack of physical distancing at Calgary beaches
