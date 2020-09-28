OPP make arrest after a deliberate vehicle collision near Kaladar

The OPP is investigating what it is calling a deliberate vehicle collision near Kaladar over the weekend.
According to police, sometime around 1 a.m. on Sept. 27, a northbound red Dodge Charger intentionally collided with the rear of another vehicle on Highway 41 in Addington Highlands Township about one kilometre south of Highway 7.
The collision caused that vehicle to collide with a house close to the highway.
No one was injured.
The driver of the Charger then stole another car and fled the scene, according to OPP.
Police located the vehicle and one person was arrested.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the OPP.
