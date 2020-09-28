Belleville Police seek suspect in alcohol theft investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Belleville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole $600 worth of alcohol from a business on Bell Boulevard.

On Sept. 25, police were called to a store after employees noticed the theft after the fact and did not have a suspect in the store.

Read more: Halifax police search for suspect in early morning robbery

However, they were able to pull footage from their surveillance cameras.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them or Quinte Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement