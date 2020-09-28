Menu

Crime

Belleville Police seek suspect in alcohol theft investigation

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 10:09 am
Belleville Police

Police in Belleville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole $600 worth of alcohol from a business on Bell Boulevard.

On Sept. 25, police were called to a store after employees noticed the theft after the fact and did not have a suspect in the store.

However, they were able to pull footage from their surveillance cameras.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them or Quinte Crime Stoppers.

 

 

