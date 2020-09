Send this page to someone via email

Traffic has come to a standstill on Highway 97 just south of Peachland.

Drivers stuck in traffic told Global News vehicles are not moving in either direction.

Police were called to the area shortly after 12 p.m. for what’s believed to be a vehicle incident.

More details to come.

