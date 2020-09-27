15 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, cluster of students test positive

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 15 new cases of of the novel coronavirus on Sunday with total cases reaching 1,878.

Of the new cases, eight are in central east Saskatchewan, four are in the are of Regina and one case is in the north central and Saskatoon zones.

A cluster of students have tested positive in the Yorkton Regional High School, say officials.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it is working with a Yorkton business and the Good Spirit School Division to investigate the cluster.

While investigations are ongoing, at this time there is no indication that transmission happened within the school setting, said the SHA in a press release.

The school division will be communicating with parents later today, say officials.

There are a total of 144 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

A total of 1,710 people have recovered.

There are seven people in hospital, all of which are receiving inpatient care.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 24 people.

Women make up 51 per cent of the cases, men make up 49 per cent.

Saskatchewan has completed 185,832 COVID-19 tests to date, up 2,616 from Saturday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

