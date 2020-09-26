Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police say driver in fatal collision fled police, crashed into another vehicle

By Kerri Breen Global News
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer is shown in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer is shown in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police say a woman has died and several other people have been injured in a collision involving a vehicle that was fleeing police.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Salter Street and Boyd Avenue, police said in a statement.

According to police, officers tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop but the driver “took off at a high rate of speed.”

Read more: Vehicle-pedestrian collision on Portage Ave. leaves one person in critical condition

Seconds later, the vehicle hit another car in the nearby intersection of Andrews Street and Boyd Avenue.

Four people in the vehicle that was struck — including an infant and a child — were sent to hospital.  A woman who was in that vehicle has died from her injuries, police said.

Two people from the vehicle that had fled police were also transported to hospital.

Police said most of the victims are in critical or serious condition.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates serious incidents involving police, has been called to investigate.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
