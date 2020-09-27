Langley RCMP seek man accused of exposing himself to women

Send this page to someone via email

Langley RCMP are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to women in the city.

Police say the received reports of the man exposing himself to women in the downtown area of Langley City between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 21.

On Sept. 22, they received reports of a man engaged in the same behavior in the Yorkson area, again between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and then later in the downtown are of Langley City.

Investigators have released sketches of the suspect, who is described as Caucasian, in his early 20s and between five-foot-six and five-foot-nine.

Police say the suspect has a slim build, dark hair and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who encounters the man is asked to call 911, while anyone with information is urged to contact Langley RCMP.