Suspect wanted after sexual assault at Mississauga GO station, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police say they’re hoping the public will be able to assist in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a Mississauga GO station earlier this week.

Police said the incident occurred at 1:16 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Clarkson GO station in the area of Southdown and Bromsgrove roads.

Officers said a female victim was seen on surveillance video being sexually assaulted by a suspect who subsequently fled the area.

Police have described the suspect as a male, five-foot-ten, around 180 pounds with a moustache, black goatee, and a scar on his left eyebrow.

He was reportedly wearing an orange and blue Oilers baseball hat, camouflage sweater or jacket, black shorts, and black and white shoes at the time of the incident.

Investigators are asking both the victim and anyone who has information on the incident to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

