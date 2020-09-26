Menu

Consumer

Uptown Saint John closed to traffic in final Open Streets day for pedestrians

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 26, 2020 2:30 pm
Click to play video 'Saint John closes streets to traffic and opens them to shoppers and diners' Saint John closes streets to traffic and opens them to shoppers and diners
WATCH: The City of Saint John launched its Open Streets Uptown pilot on Saturday, as part of the city’s social and economic recovery from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Streets in uptown Saint John are closed to vehicle traffic again, on Saturday until 7 p.m. in the final day of the 2020 Open Streets initiative.

The city launched this initiative in July as part of the city’s social and economic recovery from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Open Streets provided an open-air hot spot for patio dining and sidewalk shopping, the city said.

Read more: Saint John closes streets to traffic and opens them to shoppers and diners

Germain Street from King Street to Princess Street, Canterbury Street from King Street to Princess Street, and Grannan Street are included.

Germain Street will be re-opening earlier, at 4:30 p.m.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor outlines criteria for safety of attending events in the fall' Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor outlines criteria for safety of attending events in the fall
Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor outlines criteria for safety of attending events in the fall
