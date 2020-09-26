Uptown Saint John closed to traffic in final Open Streets day for pedestrians

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Streets in uptown Saint John are closed to vehicle traffic again, on Saturday until 7 p.m. in the final day of the 2020 Open Streets initiative.

The city launched this initiative in July as part of the city’s social and economic recovery from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Open Streets provided an open-air hot spot for patio dining and sidewalk shopping, the city said.

Read more: Saint John closes streets to traffic and opens them to shoppers and diners

Germain Street from King Street to Princess Street, Canterbury Street from King Street to Princess Street, and Grannan Street are included.

Story continues below advertisement

Germain Street will be re-opening earlier, at 4:30 p.m.

1:39 Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor outlines criteria for safety of attending events in the fall Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor outlines criteria for safety of attending events in the fall