Uptown Saint John closed to traffic in final Open Streets day for pedestrians

Streets in uptown Saint John are closed to vehicle traffic again, on Saturday until 7 p.m. in the final day of the 2020 Open Streets initiative.
The city launched this initiative in July as part of the city’s social and economic recovery from COVID-19 shutdowns.
Open Streets provided an open-air hot spot for patio dining and sidewalk shopping, the city said.
Germain Street from King Street to Princess Street, Canterbury Street from King Street to Princess Street, and Grannan Street are included.
Germain Street will be re-opening earlier, at 4:30 p.m.
