Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Saskatoon chamber of commerce asks SHA for mask-wearing ad blitz

By Kyle Benning Global News
Click to play video 'Saskatoon chamber of commerce asks SHA for mask-wearing ad blitz' Saskatoon chamber of commerce asks SHA for mask-wearing ad blitz
WATCH: The chamber’s interim CEO told Global News messages from the SHA could clear out misinformation and could increase the number of customers who wear a mask.

The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce wants the provincial health authority to set up a widespread advertising push about wearing a mask.

It hopes a mass advertising campaign will make wearing a mask feel more normal for shoppers when entering a business.

Read more: Support for mandatory masking lower in Saskatchewan than other provinces, poll finds

The chamber’s interim CEO told Global News messages from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) could clear out misinformation.

“That really shares the actual factual knowledge about the efficacy of masks,” Silvia Martini said.

In an email, the SHA said while it’s promoting mask use alongside other preventative measures, it’s considering the broadened communications push the chamber wants to see.

Earlier this week the Saskatchewan Medical Association launched its own mask campaign in Saskatoon and Regina.

Read more: Saskatchewan physicians urge residents to wear masks

Businesses have adopted creative ways to serve customers and clients with current safety measures in place.

One Saskatoon florist adjusted its operations because of the square footage of the store.

“It’s very narrow. We don’t have a lot of room in the front. Plus if a staff member is out here helping, we just feel like four is our max capacity in here at a time,” Jana Ellis said.

Ellis and her team at Bill’s House of Flowers all wear masks while at work and ask people entering the store do the same, but it’s not a requirement.

Read more: ‘A little bit befuddling’: Saskatoon store’s anti-mask sign sparks concern

In order to get inside of the store, you need to book a 15-minute time slot

“So they have to call, set up a time and then they basically get the whole store to themselves, which they’re really enjoying. Of course we’ve always done deliveries but we also do backdoor pickups now, which is new for us as well,” Ellis said.

She added most of her customers put on a mask when entering the store.

Ellis said she won’t enforce a masking policy until required to do so by the province and would support the change.

Click to play video 'Medical service bus to provide care for Saskatchewan Indigenous communities' Medical service bus to provide care for Saskatchewan Indigenous communities
Medical service bus to provide care for Saskatchewan Indigenous communities
