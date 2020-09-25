Saskatoon chamber of commerce asks SHA for mask-wearing ad blitz

Send this page to someone via email

The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce wants the provincial health authority to set up a widespread advertising push about wearing a mask.

It hopes a mass advertising campaign will make wearing a mask feel more normal for shoppers when entering a business.

The chamber’s interim CEO told Global News messages from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) could clear out misinformation.

“That really shares the actual factual knowledge about the efficacy of masks,” Silvia Martini said.

In an email, the SHA said while it’s promoting mask use alongside other preventative measures, it’s considering the broadened communications push the chamber wants to see.

Earlier this week the Saskatchewan Medical Association launched its own mask campaign in Saskatoon and Regina.

Businesses have adopted creative ways to serve customers and clients with current safety measures in place.

One Saskatoon florist adjusted its operations because of the square footage of the store.

“It’s very narrow. We don’t have a lot of room in the front. Plus if a staff member is out here helping, we just feel like four is our max capacity in here at a time,” Jana Ellis said.

Ellis and her team at Bill’s House of Flowers all wear masks while at work and ask people entering the store do the same, but it’s not a requirement.

In order to get inside of the store, you need to book a 15-minute time slot

“So they have to call, set up a time and then they basically get the whole store to themselves, which they’re really enjoying. Of course we’ve always done deliveries but we also do backdoor pickups now, which is new for us as well,” Ellis said.

She added most of her customers put on a mask when entering the store.

Ellis said she won’t enforce a masking policy until required to do so by the province and would support the change.

