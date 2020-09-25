Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Liberals postponing national convention due to coronavirus

By Joan Bryden The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2020 5:54 pm
Click to play video 'If Canadian federal election were held tomorrow, Liberals and Conservatives would tie: Ipsos poll' If Canadian federal election were held tomorrow, Liberals and Conservatives would tie: Ipsos poll
WATCH ABOVE: If Canadian federal election were held tomorrow, Liberals and Conservatives would tie: Ipsos poll

The federal Liberal party is postponing its national convention due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The convention was to be held in Ottawa on Nov. 12-15.

But in an email to registered Liberals, party president Suzanne Cowan says the national board of directors has decided the convention will now be postponed until April 9-10.

Read more: NDP will back Liberal throne speech, preventing fall election

When it is held, party spokesman Braeden Caley says it will likely be a primarily virtual convention, with Liberals participating online.

Trending Stories

The federal Conservatives had also planned to hold their national convention on the same November weekend as the Liberals, but have postponed their gathering indefinitely.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals have been conducting an entirely online process for developing and debating policy resolutions for the convention, including a priority resolution from the Liberal caucus calling for a guaranteed basic income.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin Trudeaucoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesLiberalsLiberal Party
Flyers
More weekly flyers