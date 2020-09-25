Liberals postponing national convention due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The federal Liberal party is postponing its national convention due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The convention was to be held in Ottawa on Nov. 12-15.

But in an email to registered Liberals, party president Suzanne Cowan says the national board of directors has decided the convention will now be postponed until April 9-10.

When it is held, party spokesman Braeden Caley says it will likely be a primarily virtual convention, with Liberals participating online.

The federal Conservatives had also planned to hold their national convention on the same November weekend as the Liberals, but have postponed their gathering indefinitely.

The Liberals have been conducting an entirely online process for developing and debating policy resolutions for the convention, including a priority resolution from the Liberal caucus calling for a guaranteed basic income.