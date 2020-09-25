Coronavirus: Hamilton advises organizers, attendees to heed Ontario’s social gathering changes

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, the City of Hamilton warned residents to stay within’ the recently changed social gathering limits set by the province this past week, or face charges.

In a release, the city laid out examples of what’s allowed and what’s not based on alterations the Ontario government made to its COVID-19 restrictions.

“At this time, the city’s municipal law enforcement team is focusing on educating residents about the new provincial orders/limits. The host or organizer of a private function or gathering may be found guilty of an offence under the new regulation. Attendees may also be charged,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Generally, the rule allows for a maximum of 50 people to congregate outdoors with a maximum of 10 inside private residences. In both instances, a distance of two metres between persons is required.

Indoor private dinners and house parties, including birthdays, are allowed only up to a maximum of 10 people, while sports and backyard gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited.

The city says some businesses like farms, orchards, drive-ins and drive-thru venues are not subject to gathering limits. However, businesses will be required to comply with physical distancing regulations.

Additional guidelines from the city include:

Staff and performers at a licensed/sanctioned venue do not count towards gathering limits.

Where food or drink is served, guests must remain seated except to use the washroom or leave. No mingling.

Mask or face coverings must be worn at all times indoors except when eating, and outdoors when physical distancing is challenging.

Hired performers who sing or play a wind instrument must be separated from guests by a physical barrier.

Indoor and outdoor gathering numbers cannot be combined at a single event.

Fines range from up to $10,000 for anyone who organizes a private gathering that exceeds the limits. Individuals can be fined up to $750 for violations.

Hamilton reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 25. Hamilton now has a total of 1,103 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The city says 40 per cent of the city’s 68 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

The city has 72 active cases as of Friday.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and day-cares

Public Health Ontario says Hamilton schools have reported a combined two cases as of September at:

Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School (Ancaster) – 1 case

Guardian Angel Catholic ES on Centre Road (Hamilton) – 1 case

Umbrella Family on Templemead Drive is the only day-care with a coronavirus case in the Hamilton-area.

Halton Region reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Public Health Halton reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including five cases in Burlington, and another five in Milton.

The region has had 1,206 cases since the pandemic began. Public health says there are 162 active cases and 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Sept. 25.

The region has no current institutional outbreaks.

The agency says 33.9 per cent (53) of its 156 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 19.

Cases in Halton-area schools and day-cares

Public Health Ontario says Halton schools have reported a combined 15 cases as of September at the following locations:

Nelson Secondary School (Burlington) – 1 case

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School (Oakville) – 1 case

St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School (Oakville) – 1 case

St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School (Oakville) – 1 case

St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School (Oakville) – 1 case

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School (Oakville) – 1 case

Emily Carr Public School (Oakville) – 1 case

Maple Grove Public School (Oakville) – 2 cases

Sunningdale Public School (Oakville) – 2 cases

West Oak Public School (Oakville) – 1 case

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Elementary School (Milton) – 1 case

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Halton Hills) – 1 case

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary School (Milton) – 1 case

Halton has three cases in child care centres at:

YMCA Sunningdale (Oakville) – 2 cases

Bruce Trail Early Learning (Milton) – 1 case

Niagara Region reports four new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The region has reported 1,011 cases since the pandemic began. The region has 43 current active cases as of Sept. 25.

There are two current COVID-19 outbreaks at Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines and Deer Park Villa nursing home in Grimsby.

Since the pandemic began, 32.6 per cent (330) of the region’s 1,011 cases have occurred in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Sixty-four people with COVID-19 have died in Niagara.

Cases in Niagara-area schools and day-cares

Public Health Ontario says Niagara schools have reported a combined four cases as of September at the following locations:

Eastdale Secondary School (Welland) – 2 cases

William Hamilton Merritt Elementary School (St. Catharines) – 1 case

Mary Ward Catholic Elementary School (Niagara Falls) – 1 case

The region has not reported any cases in child care centres for September.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has an overall total of 489 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are four active cases as of Sept. 25.

Public health says 33.1 per cent (162) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Thirty-two people have died as a result of COVID-19, with the bulk of the deaths (27) tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville.

The region has not reported any cases in schools or child care centres as of September.

Brant County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit says it recorded one new COVID-19 case on Friday. The region has a total of 185 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 16 active cases as of Friday, according to public health.

Public health says 36.76 per cent (70) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Five people in the County have died due to COVID-19.

Cases in Brant County schools and day-cares

Public Health Ontario says Brant County schools have reported a combined three coronavirus cases as of September at:

Onondaga-Brant Public School (Brantford) – 1 case

Russell Reid Elementary School (Brantford) – 1 case

St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School (Brantford) – 1 case

The county has not reported any cases in child care centres as of September.

