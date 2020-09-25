Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Police bust scheme to wash and sell 300,000 used condoms in Vietnam

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 2:45 pm
Click to play video 'Over 300,000 used condoms cleaned, sold as new in Vietnam' Over 300,000 used condoms cleaned, sold as new in Vietnam
WATCH: Police in Vietnam have confiscated an estimated 345,000 used condoms, which they say had been cleaned and resold as new, according to Vietnam state media.

A factory owner is looking for some legal protection in Vietnam, where police say they busted a scheme to resell more than 300,000 used condoms.

A local resident gave police the tip that led to their big bust on Saturday. Inspectors raided a factory outside Ho Chi Minh City and caught workers packing the previously loved condoms for sale, the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

The factory owner claimed she bought the condoms off a man who has not yet been identified, according to reports.

Read more: Try ‘glory holes’ for safer sex during coronavirus, B.C. CDC says

It’s unclear how one man might obtain more than 300,000 used condoms. However, the factory received a “monthly input” from that one provider, Tuoi Tre reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Footage broadcast by Vietnam Television (VTV), a state-owned news station, shows large bags of condoms scattered throughout a warehouse in the southern province of Binh Duong.

A trove of used condoms is shown in Binh Duong, Vietnam.
A trove of used condoms is shown in Binh Duong, Vietnam. Vietnam market inspectors via Tuoi Tre

Authorities say the bags of condoms weighed over 360 kilograms, which suggests there may be as many as 345,000 condoms in the bunch.

Trending Stories

Factory workers boiled the condoms, then dried them and reshaped them with a wooden penis, a woman detained at the factory told police.

It’s unclear how long the operation has been going on or how many used condoms have been resold.

Click to play video 'People are washing, reusing condoms – here’s why' People are washing, reusing condoms – here’s why
People are washing, reusing condoms – here’s why

Most condoms are made from thin latex and are not meant to be reused due to the risk of breakage. Condom failures can lead to the spread of sexually transmitted diseases or unwanted pregnancy.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explicitly warned people not to wash or reuse condoms back in 2018.

“We say it because people do it,” the CDC tweeted. “Use a fresh one for each sex act.”

Vietnamese police say their investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear when they will wrap it up.

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceRecyclingSexVietnamCondomsSafe Sexcan you reuse condomsreusing condomsUsed Condomsprophylactic
Flyers
More weekly flyers