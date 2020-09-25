Canadian Country Music Association Awards returning to the Forest City

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Country Music Association is giving country fans in London, Ont., something to look forward to in 2021.

The CCMA announced Friday that the city will host the 2021 CCMA Awards.

This will be the first time in five years the awards will be back in the Forest City.

“We know from experience that London loves country music, and we can’t wait to turn up the dial in a city that has been celebrating country music full-force since we were last there in 2016,” said CCMA president Tracy Martin.

“We are very eager to work alongside the City of London to create a fantastic week of programming and look forward to the outstanding hospitality the city has become known for.”

On Sept. 12, 2021, the awards will be broadcast live from Budweiser Gardens.

With its return to London, Country Music Week 2021 will include events such as the Songwriters’ Series, SiriusXM Top of the Country Showcase, Fan Village, CCMA Legends Show, 2021 CCMA Awards Red Carpet and 2021 CCMA Awards.

“I’ve often said London is an ‘urban oasis in a sea of agriculture,’ but make no mistake – we are absolutely a country music town. In fact, London is fast developing a reputation as ‘Nashville North,’ and for good reason,” boasted London Mayor Holder.

“After hosting the CCMA Awards Show in 2016, we welcomed the CMAOntario Awards in 2017, 2018 and 2020, and now we absolutely can’t wait to roll out the welcome mat for the CCMAs in 2021.”

Holder said the city could not be more excited for the announcement and that it will be setting the bar even higher than when the awards were last held in London.

Tickets for all events will be available for purchase in the coming months.

Before heading to London, the​ ​2020​ CCMA Awards ​presented by TD​ will air on Global and stream live on the Global TV App Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. E.T./P.T.

The show will also broadcast on Corus radio stations Country 105 (Calgary), CISN Country 103.9 (Edmonton) and Country 104 (London/Woodstock).

This year’s show will showcase performances by Canadian artists such as ​​Dean Brody, ​Jade Eagleson,​ Lindsay Ell​ and the ​Hunter Brothers,​ to name a few​.

More information about Country Music Week, the Canadian Country Music Association and the ​2020 CCMA Awards be found on the CCMA website.