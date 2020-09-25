Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two arrests made in Longueuil drug bust

Police say they recovered over $26,000 in cash, over 35,000 "methamphetamine and non-prescription" pills, nearly 2 kg of cocaine and an unspecified amount of hashish.
By Benson Cook Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 8:59 am
Close-up of a Longueuil police insignia in Longueuil, Que., February 15, 2019.
Close-up of a Longueuil police insignia in Longueuil, Que., February 15, 2019. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Longueuil police (SPAL) have made two arrests after a police operation to break up a suspected narcotics ring on Montreal’s south shore.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, the SPAL specified that raids were carried out Thursday on Léonard Street in Saint-Hubert, as well as on Barthe Street in Sorel.

Police say they recovered over $26,000 in cash, over 35,000 “methamphetamine and non-prescription” pills, nearly 2 kg of cocaine and an unspecified amount of hashish. In addition, officers say they seized a handgun and two vehicles.

Read more: Longueuil police arrest 6 men in early morning drug raids

In total, the SPAL says it estimates the total value of the property they seized to be $625,000.

A 27-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were arrested. They face charges of narcotics trafficking and narcotics possession with the intent to traffic. Both suspects are known to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The two accused are expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse later Friday.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LongueuilLongueuil PoliceSouth ShoreDrug raidQuebec CrimeSPALLongueuil crimeSorelsouth shore crimeDrug raid Quebec
Flyers
More weekly flyers