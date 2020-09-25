Two arrests made in Longueuil drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil police (SPAL) have made two arrests after a police operation to break up a suspected narcotics ring on Montreal’s south shore.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, the SPAL specified that raids were carried out Thursday on Léonard Street in Saint-Hubert, as well as on Barthe Street in Sorel.

Police say they recovered over $26,000 in cash, over 35,000 “methamphetamine and non-prescription” pills, nearly 2 kg of cocaine and an unspecified amount of hashish. In addition, officers say they seized a handgun and two vehicles.

In total, the SPAL says it estimates the total value of the property they seized to be $625,000.

A 27-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were arrested. They face charges of narcotics trafficking and narcotics possession with the intent to traffic. Both suspects are known to police.

The two accused are expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse later Friday.