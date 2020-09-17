Motorcycle crash claims man’s life in Montérégie

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old man has died after a dramatic motorcycle crash in the Montérégie on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Montée de Verchères and Route 14 in Saint-Marc-sur-Richelieu.

Sûreté du Québec say two motorcycles were following each other heading east, when the leading motorcyclist lost control while in a turn. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in a nearby field.

The victim, as well as the woman following behind him, were both taken to hospital with injuries. The injuries sustained by the woman were less serious because when she lost control of her motorcycle she fell to the ground and was not ejected into the air, police say.

The Saint-Amable man she was riding with, however, died of his injuries early Thursday.

Investigators plan to meet with the woman “as soon as her state of health permits,” but an SQ spokesperson added that there is no immediate indication a criminal offence took place.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.