Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested after alleged kidnapping in Saint-Bruno

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 7:38 am
Longueuil police have made two arrests in connection with an alleged kidnapping in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville on July 30, 2020.
Longueuil police have made two arrests in connection with an alleged kidnapping in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville on July 30, 2020. TVA

Two people have been arrested after an apparent kidnapping in a Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., residence on Thursday.

Police were first alerted at around 3 p.m. to “a possible sequestration incident” at the home on Thérèse-Casgrain Street, Longueuil police (SPAL) said in a statement on Facebook.

Read more: Sûreté du Québec investigating after motorcyclist shot, killed in Boucherville

Officers were able to convince the pair allegedly behind the kidnapping — a 42-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman — to surrender about an hour after they arrived.

Trending Stories

Police say the 40-year-old male hostage was an acquaintance of the two suspects. He was found inside the residence with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is now recovering in hospital.

The two who were arrested could face charges of confinement, death threats, and assault. They’re expected in court later Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
KidnappingSouth ShoreSaint-Bruno-de-Montarvillesaint-brunosouth shore crimeSaint-Bruno kidnapping
Flyers
More weekly flyers