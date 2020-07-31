Two arrested after alleged kidnapping in Saint-Bruno

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested after an apparent kidnapping in a Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., residence on Thursday.

Police were first alerted at around 3 p.m. to “a possible sequestration incident” at the home on Thérèse-Casgrain Street, Longueuil police (SPAL) said in a statement on Facebook.

Officers were able to convince the pair allegedly behind the kidnapping — a 42-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman — to surrender about an hour after they arrived.

Police say the 40-year-old male hostage was an acquaintance of the two suspects. He was found inside the residence with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is now recovering in hospital.

The two who were arrested could face charges of confinement, death threats, and assault. They’re expected in court later Friday.