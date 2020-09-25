Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Burlington crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning crash in Burlington, Ont. on Friday.

Halton police say a single-vehicle collision happened just after midnight at the intersection of Dundas and Brant streets.

Investigators believe a black SUV left the roadway at the southwest corner of the intersection and travelled down an embankment before stopping in a back yard of a residence on Beaufort Court.

The 21-year-old driver was transported to Hamilton General Hospital.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, according to Halton police.

Anyone with information can reach investigators at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.

