A boil water advisory is in place for the City of Winkler.

This is due to a pump failure at the reservoir causing low water pressure.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Residents can expect to experience lower than normal water pressure over the next few days,” officials said in an online post.

There is no exact timeline on with the boil water advisory may be lifted for the region.

