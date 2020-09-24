Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening after a shooting in the city’s east end Thursday evening, officials say.

Officers and paramedics were called to a residential complex on Galloway Road, south of Lawrence Avenue East, before 7:40 p.m. with reports several shots were heard.

Toronto police said a man was found with gunshot wounds.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to the hospital in serious and potentially life-threatening condition.

Police said officers were escorting paramedics to hospital, adding the man had life-threatening injuries.

Officers said a light-coloured vehicle reportedly left the scene after the shooting.

