Cyclist dead after being hit by car in downtown Toronto

A male cyclist has died after officials say he was hit by a car in downtown Toronto Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street West at Denison Avenue, near Bathurst Street, at around 6:10 p.m. with reports of a collision.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
However, Toronto police later said he died from his injuries.
Police said the driver remained at the scene of the collision.
Traffic services investigators were called in to probe the circumstances leading up to the collision.
