Traffic

Cyclist dead after being hit by car in downtown Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 7:53 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance.
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. Global News

A male cyclist has died after officials say he was hit by a car in downtown Toronto Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street West at Denison Avenue, near Bathurst Street, at around 6:10 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

However, Toronto police later said he died from his injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Traffic services investigators were called in to probe the circumstances leading up to the collision.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
