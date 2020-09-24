Alberta man charged with impaired driving in fatal Coalhurst crash back in custody

An Alberta man with outstanding warrants is back in police custody.
According to police, Wesley Brian Phillips was picked up by RCMP in Airdrie, Alta., on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old is accused of impaired driving causing death in connection to a deadly collision near Coalhurst last November that claimed the life of Betty Ment.
Phillips had been out on bail, but arrest warrants were later issued for failing to follow his release conditions and missing several court dates.
RCMP said another bail hearing is set for Oct. 16.
