Family of Coalhurst woman killed in crash asking for public’s help in finding man charged

Caroline Ross lives in Ontario, miles away from Coalhurst, Alta., where her mother-in-Law, Betty Ment was killed by an alleged drunk driver last year.

“Betty’s laugh, I miss her laugh so much,” said Ross.

That laugh and the love she had for her beloved dog Sadie, who survived the crash that took Ment’s life.

“She was very devoted to her dog Sadie and she actually saved Sadie’s life in the accident by purchasing a very expensive crate for Sadie,” said Ross. “She was on the road a lot going to these dog events with her dog family, a group of wonderful people.”

Ment was killed last November when a car drove into her vehicle stopped at a stop sign along Highway 3 at Coalhurst.

RCMP laid charges against 37-year-old Wesley Brian Phillips for impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death or bodily harm and refusing to provide a breath sample.

His court proceedings have come to a halt and warrants for his arrest have been issued because he failed to follow his bail conditions.

“Our family can not go through the grieving process this way, there is no peace,” Ross said.

Anita Huchala, President of MADD Lethbridge & Area Chapter said having these court proceedings drag out perpetuates the pain for Ment’s family.

“The more time that goes on… that’s also hurtful to the family because any time they get information, they relive the crash all over again, so it’s very hard for them to be putting one foot in front of the other and move forward through this,” Huchala said.

The family said if Phillips doesn’t turn himself in, they hope the public can help them find him so the court process can continue.

“The police do need the help of the eyes and the ears out there of the general public,” Huchala said.

LPS recently featured Phillips on its Wanted Wednesday campaign. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.