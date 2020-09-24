Menu

Canada

Lac-Saint-Jean man charged in connection with online threats against Quebec premier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2020 4:08 pm
Quebec provincial police reported earlier this month it had met with two men after online threats targeted the province's premier.
Sylvain Proulx, a resident of Lac-Saint-Jean, has been charged in connection with online threats made against Quebec Premier François Legault.

The 65-year-old man will have to appear at the Roberval courthouse on Nov. 9.

The charge sheet shows there were threats made “to cause death or bodily harm” on Sept. 5.

READ MORE: Quebec provincial police report spike in online threats posted to social media

Guy Lapointe, director of communications for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), announced on Sept. 8 that police had investigated two men aged 59 and 65 for posting “threatening remarks towards an elected official of the National Assembly” online.

“This kind of post is always taken seriously, no matter what the intention,” Lapointe wrote in a tweet. “Even if you are behind a profile on social media, there will be consequences. Don’t go on a breakaway with your keyboard.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
