Lac-Saint-Jean man charged in connection with online threats against Quebec premier

Sylvain Proulx, a resident of Lac-Saint-Jean, has been charged in connection with online threats made against Quebec Premier François Legault.

The 65-year-old man will have to appear at the Roberval courthouse on Nov. 9.

The charge sheet shows there were threats made “to cause death or bodily harm” on Sept. 5.

Guy Lapointe, director of communications for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), announced on Sept. 8 that police had investigated two men aged 59 and 65 for posting “threatening remarks towards an elected official of the National Assembly” online.

“This kind of post is always taken seriously, no matter what the intention,” Lapointe wrote in a tweet. “Even if you are behind a profile on social media, there will be consequences. Don’t go on a breakaway with your keyboard.”

