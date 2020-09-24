Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP search for missing 28-year-old man who may be in Barrie, Dufferin, Orillia areas

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 3:42 pm
police handout

OPP say they’re searching for a missing 28-year-old man who was last seen on the night of Aug. 4.

Ryan Beaudoin was reported missing on Aug. 6 after he was last seen at about 10 p.m. two days prior in Cochrane, Ont.

Police are concerned for Beaudoin’s well-being and believe he may be in the Barrie, Dufferin or Orillia areas.

Read more: Orillia OPP charge 2 with drug trafficking

Beaudoin is described to be five-foot-ten in height, 180 pounds with an athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he has a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm and hand.

Trending Stories

Beaudoin also has ‘Hasta La Victoria Siempee 705’ tattooed on his upper chest, a half-sleeve of feathers, a devil and flames on his right forearm to hand, guns with a skull on his upper back and a Canadian flag with a hockey stick on his right shoulder.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

2 senior men missing from Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood
2 senior men missing from Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPMissing ManBarrie newsOrilliaCochraneDufferincochrane missing mancochrane missing personJames Bay OPP
Flyers
More weekly flyers