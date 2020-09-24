OPP search for missing 28-year-old man who may be in Barrie, Dufferin, Orillia areas

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’re searching for a missing 28-year-old man who was last seen on the night of Aug. 4.

Ryan Beaudoin was reported missing on Aug. 6 after he was last seen at about 10 p.m. two days prior in Cochrane, Ont.

Police are concerned for Beaudoin’s well-being and believe he may be in the Barrie, Dufferin or Orillia areas.

Read more: Orillia OPP charge 2 with drug trafficking

Beaudoin is described to be five-foot-ten in height, 180 pounds with an athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he has a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm and hand.

Beaudoin also has ‘Hasta La Victoria Siempee 705’ tattooed on his upper chest, a half-sleeve of feathers, a devil and flames on his right forearm to hand, guns with a skull on his upper back and a Canadian flag with a hockey stick on his right shoulder.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

2:11 2 senior men missing from Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood 2 senior men missing from Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood