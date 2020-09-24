Saskatchewan increases support for tourism sector

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Saskatchewan is expanding its Saskatchewan Tourism Sector Support Program (STSSP) to include privately-owned RV parks and campgrounds, along with all licensed outfitters.

According to a press release Thursday, the province estimates its tourism industry could see a decline of at least $730 million in visitor spending in 2020.

“Saskatchewan’s tourism industry has been significantly affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic and businesses will continue to face challenges as they strive to return to some degree of normal activity in the months ahead,” said Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison, in a press release.

“Private campgrounds and RV parks, and licensed outfitters are critical businesses in our tourism industry, and so our STSSP is being expanded to ensure those organizations are eligible.”

The province said in 2019, there were nearly 12 million visits to and within Saskatchewan and visitor expenditures totalled $2.2 billion.

Officials added, to date the STSSP has provided more than $10 million in support to Saskatchewan tourism businesses.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 1, 2020.

