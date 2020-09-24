New Brunswick’s first woman MLA Brenda Robertson dies at age 91

Send this page to someone via email

Former MLA, cabinet minister and senator Brenda Robertson passed away Wednesday at the age of 91, surrounded by family and staff at her home in Monarch Hall, Riverview.

Robertson was the first woman to be elected to the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick and the first woman to become a cabinet minister in the province.

“Right now, we are focusing on reaching out to our family and many friends and supporters. Mom lived a rewarding life which we will celebrate at a later date, when the appropriate arrangements can be made,” offered son Doug and daughters Leslie and Tracy in a statement.

“Our family, like thousands of others across this country, will do our best to grieve during this unprecedented time.”

In an interview with Global News, daughter Tracy said Robertson was a positive person and she appreciated everybody.

“When you talk about somebody being a trailblazer, … she really was. If I say I am Brenda Robertson’s daughter to any female, they know and they are all so appreciative of what she did,” Tracy said.

“She was also a mentor to women, and always had her door open if you wanted to ask her questions and get some advice on how to go about things.”

Tracy said Robertson encouraged women to get involved in politics and in every other career.

“She encouraged everybody, her children and people in the community, to do the very best that you can and go for opportunities.”

“She would be a cheerleader to anybody that wanted to get involved in the community and she believed only that everybody was equal,” Tracy added.

Robertson served in several ministerial portfolios, most notably Minister of Health at which time she developed and implemented the ExtraMural Program.

In 1984, she was called to the Senate by then prime minister Brian Mulroney, and served there until her retirement in 2004.

Brenda has received numerous recognitions, but according to her family, her proudest were being appointed to the Order of New Brunswick in 2004 and the Order of Canada in 2008.

Doug said early on in the legislature, she encountered an “old boys club,” which had no interest in welcoming a woman in their midst.

“Mom told us a story of her first meeting in the caucus back in the day when people around the table thought she should get some coffee, but she did not suffer that negativity,” he said.

On Thursday, Premier Blaine Higgs released a statement of condolence.

He said that Robertson broke down barriers and served as a role model for generations of women.

“She was a dedicated and respected leader, not just in our province, but across Canada, serving 10 years in the Senate,” Blaine said.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I offer my sincerest condolences to Brenda’s family and friends.”