Teen charged after ‘hate-motivated comments’ made during online learning session, York police say

York Regional Police say a teen has been charged after “hate-motivated comments” were made during an online learning session earlier this year.

Police said they were contacted by a high school staff member on April 15 after racist comments were made during an online session with Grade 12 students.

Officers said an “unknown student” made anti-Black comments until the event had to be ended.

Investigators identified a suspect and on Thursday, an 18-year-old man from Markham was arrested.

Tristan Stronach has since been charged with indecent communications, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

