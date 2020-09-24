Menu

Crime

Teen charged after ‘hate-motivated comments’ made during online learning session, York police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police said they were first contacted by a high school staff member on April 15.
Police said they were first contacted by a high school staff member on April 15. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say a teen has been charged after “hate-motivated comments” were made during an online learning session earlier this year.

Police said they were contacted by a high school staff member on April 15 after racist comments were made during an online session with Grade 12 students.

Officers said an “unknown student” made anti-Black comments until the event had to be ended.

Investigators identified a suspect and on Thursday, an 18-year-old man from Markham was arrested.

Trending Stories

Tristan Stronach has since been charged with indecent communications, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Markham, Ont. protest seeks to end anti-Black racism
Markham, Ont. protest seeks to end anti-Black racism
