Body of 2nd P.E.I. teen who disappeared at sea recovered by fishermen: RCMP

RCMP say the body of the second teen who disappeared while at sea off the coast of Prince Edward Island has been recovered.

The body of Alex Hutchinson was found by fishermen in the Cascumpec area on Thursday at approximately 8 a.m.

In a press release, RCMP said it was a “sombre conclusion” for all those involved in the search, which began when a boat carrying three people capsized near Northport, located on the western end of Prince Edward Island, on Sept. 16.

One teen was able to make it safely back to shore but two others, Ethan Reilly and Hutchinson, did not.

A massive search involving coast guard vessels and military aircraft was launched to find the two 17-year-olds.

After about 20 hours, the Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre suspended its search and said the matter would be turned over to the RCMP as a missing persons case.

PEI Ground Search and Rescue volunteers, the Canadian Coast Guard and members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Parks Canada, PEI Fisheries and Communities and conservation officers took part in the search.

The RCMP’s underwater recovery team, an RCMP helicopter, RCMP officers from across Prince Edward Island, local fire department staff and volunteers pitched in.

Community members from all over the Island also got involved.

Their efforts have ranged from people in Charlottetown sending money to the local bakery to pay for food to be sent to the community centre to politicians from all over the island calling, or in one case stopping by a makeshift command centre with a lemon loaf.

On Sunday, an underwater search team recovered Reilly’s body at about 5:30 p.m. near Fox Island.

“All those involved are relieved to bring closure to the family,” the RCMP said in a press release confirming that Hutchinson’s body had been recovered.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families and friends of those lost and the young man who survived this ordeal.” Tweet This

—With files from The Canadian Press