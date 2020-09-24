Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman arrested after package stolen from front porch: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 9:10 am
A woman was arrested in connection to a theft from a front porch in Peterborough.
A woman was arrested in connection to a theft from a front porch in Peterborough. File / Global News

Peterborough police have made another arrest this week involving the theft of items from a front porch delivery.

On Sept. 3. a package was delivered to a Rubidge Street residence and left on the front porch. The victim reported the package was stolen sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. that day.

Police made an arrest on Wednesday.

Read more: Alleged Peterborough porch pirate arrested after food items reported stolen: police

Ashley Payne, 34, of Peterborough, was charged with theft under $5,000 and breaching a probation order for failing to keep the peace and being of good behaviour.

Trending Stories

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 8.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, another woman was arrested in connection with a porch theft on Sept. 3 on Bethune Street.

Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’
Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePorch PirateHome deliveryPorch theftfront porch
Flyers
More weekly flyers