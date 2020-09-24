Peterborough woman arrested after package stolen from front porch: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police have made another arrest this week involving the theft of items from a front porch delivery.

On Sept. 3. a package was delivered to a Rubidge Street residence and left on the front porch. The victim reported the package was stolen sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. that day.

Police made an arrest on Wednesday.

Ashley Payne, 34, of Peterborough, was charged with theft under $5,000 and breaching a probation order for failing to keep the peace and being of good behaviour.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 8.

On Monday, another woman was arrested in connection with a porch theft on Sept. 3 on Bethune Street.

