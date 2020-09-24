Menu

Crime

Peterborough Tim Hortons’ employee given fake $100 bill: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 9:07 am
A photo of Canadian $100 bills. Mounties in Kamsack say fake $100 bills have surfaced in the Saskatchewan community.
A photo of Canadian $100 bills. Peterborough police say a fake $100 bill was used at a Tim Hortons this week. Nathalie Madore / The Canadian Press Images

Peterborough police are investigating after fake money was used at a Tim Hortons on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in the early morning hours, a customer in the drive-thru gave an employee a $100 bill.

Police say the employee determined the bill was counterfeit.

Read more: Suspect sought after bogus American cash used in Cobourg: police

However, when the employee confronted the customer about the validity of the note, the suspect fled from the scene.

Police were notified and are investigating.

“Peterborough police commend this employee for their attention to detail and knowledge of handling bank notes,” stated Det. Const. Keith Calderwood.

Calderwood says that for more information on how to detect counterfeit money, visit the Counterfeit Prevention on the Bank of Canada website.

