Part of Highway 7 closed after shooting in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a portion of Highway 7 is closed following a shooting in Vaughan on Thursday morning.

Highway 7 is closed in both directions between Weston Road and Whitmore Road.

Police said the shooting happened at around 4 a.m. and one person, believed to be a male, was taken to hospital. The extent of injuries is not yet know, police added.

A heavy police presence is in the area as officers conduct their investigation.

More to come.

Officers are currently investigating a shooting incident in the area of Weston Road and Highway 7 in #Vaughan . Highway 7 is currently closed between Whitmore Road and Weston Road. There are No further updates at this time. There will be heavy police presence in the area. — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement