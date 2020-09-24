Part of Highway 7 closed after shooting in Vaughan

York Regional Police say a portion of Highway 7 is closed following a shooting in Vaughan on Thursday morning.
Highway 7 is closed in both directions between Weston Road and Whitmore Road.
Police said the shooting happened at around 4 a.m. and one person, believed to be a male, was taken to hospital. The extent of injuries is not yet know, police added.
A heavy police presence is in the area as officers conduct their investigation.
More to come.
