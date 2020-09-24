Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Part of Highway 7 closed after shooting in Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 6:57 am
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser.
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say a portion of Highway 7 is closed following a shooting in Vaughan on Thursday morning.

Highway 7 is closed in both directions between Weston Road and Whitmore Road.

Police said the shooting happened at around 4 a.m. and one person, believed to be a male, was taken to hospital. The extent of injuries is not yet know, police added.

A heavy police presence is in the area as officers conduct their investigation.

Trending Stories

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Regional PoliceVaughanHighway 7Weston Roadvaughan crimeVaughan shootinghighway 7 closedWhitmore Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers