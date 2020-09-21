29-year-old man dead after shooting in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in front of a residence in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Morningside and Sheppard avenues at around 6:06 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics transported a man in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

Police later said the 29-year-old man died from his injuries. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area however police have not yet released a suspect description.

Investigators said it is too early to say if the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call police at 416-808-4200.