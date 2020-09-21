Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

29-year-old man dead after shooting in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 6:41 am
Police on scene in Scarborough.
Police on scene in Scarborough. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in front of a residence in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Morningside and Sheppard avenues at around 6:06 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics transported a man in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

Police later said the 29-year-old man died from his injuries. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with death of volunteer at Toronto mosque

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area however police have not yet released a suspect description.

Investigators said it is too early to say if the shooting was targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video is asked to call police at 416-808-4200.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceScarboroughToronto gun violencescarborough shootingSheppard AvenueToronto Gun CrimeMorningside Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers